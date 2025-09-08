Temps in the 40s to start the day before sunshine brings a warmup

PITTSBURGH — Grab a jacket heading out the door today. Many areas will be in the 40s this morning withsome colder spots in the 30s.

Sunshine will warm most areas up into the lower 70s by later afternoon.

It will be a very dry week with temperatures slowly moderating throughout the week. Highs by Thursday will be in the lower 80 and should stay close to the upper 70s and lower 80s through the weekend.

Make sure to check the latest forecast from Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group