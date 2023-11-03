Weather

Temps climb into the 50s Friday; weekend should be mostly dry

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

Autumn The leaves can be seen changing color in Community Park in Marshall Township on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Dress in layers as temperatures start the day down near freezing but recover nicely during the day with temperatures jumping back into the mid 50s.

Take advantage of the dry weather this weekend to rake the leaves or wash the car. Other than a stray light shower Saturday night, the weekend should be dry.

There is a better chance of showers beginning Monday night and lasting on and off much of the week next week.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Several Allegheny County mansions targeted in weekend burglaries
  • Armstrong woman wins $3 million on PA Lottery scratch-off ticket
  • More late heroics lift Steelers over Titans, 20-16
  • VIDEO: Local nurse accused of killing patients with intentional doses of insulin facing more charges
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read