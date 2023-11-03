Temps climb into the 50s Friday; weekend should be mostly dry

PITTSBURGH — Dress in layers as temperatures start the day down near freezing but recover nicely during the day with temperatures jumping back into the mid 50s.

Saturday is my pick day of the weekend. See the best times to get outside now on Channel 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/A7N5aceC9Q — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) November 3, 2023

Take advantage of the dry weather this weekend to rake the leaves or wash the car. Other than a stray light shower Saturday night, the weekend should be dry.

There is a better chance of showers beginning Monday night and lasting on and off much of the week next week.

