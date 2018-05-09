AC is in order Wednesday as temperatures rise to the low 80s which is above the average of 69 degrees for this day of the year.
STORM TRACKER: Timing of showers, storms Thursday
Showers will move in tonight with thunderstorms throughout the day Thursday. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail the main threats. Heavy rain of up to 0.25 inches are possible in the heaviest storms as well as lightning. Highs Thursday will be in the low 70s.
It will also be windy outside of any t-storms Thursday with occasional gusts to 25 and 30 mph.
Friday looks like a mix of sun and clouds with some model data trying to throw in a stray shower. We'll keep you updated.
Showers will be around for Mother's Day morning but the afternoon looks dry. Temperatures in the morning will be near 60 degrees with highs in the low 70s.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we will continue to update the chances for severe weather Thursday.
