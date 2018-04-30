Temperatures will jump more than 30 degrees Monday.
Numbers will go from the lower 30s to mid-60s as warmer air finally pushes into the area.
There will be plenty of sunshine Monday, with breezy conditions during the afternoon.
High temperatures will continue to skyrocket the next couple of days, with highs in the 70s Tuesday and near 80 degrees Wednesday.
