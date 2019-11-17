  • Temps dropping into low-20s overnight

    PITTSBURGH - We'll have a clear sky tonight. You'll need a coat if you're heading out this evening. 

    Overnight, temperatures will fall to the low 20s with light east winds. 

    Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine for your outdoor plans. Highs will reach the mid-40s. 

    We’re tracking very limited moisture for Monday, which means there could be some light rain or drizzle around. We'll have to monitor temperatures, too, because parts of the area may see freezing drizzle or light snow. 

    Please keep checking back for updates. Temperatures will warm to the mid-40s by Monday afternoon. 

