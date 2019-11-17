PITTSBURGH - We'll have a clear sky tonight. You'll need a coat if you're heading out this evening.
Overnight, temperatures will fall to the low 20s with light east winds.
Related Headlines
Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine for your outdoor plans. Highs will reach the mid-40s.
We’re tracking very limited moisture for Monday, which means there could be some light rain or drizzle around. We'll have to monitor temperatures, too, because parts of the area may see freezing drizzle or light snow.
Please keep checking back for updates. Temperatures will warm to the mid-40s by Monday afternoon.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we provide updates through the weekend.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}