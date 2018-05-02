Today's highs will top out in the low 80s and run about 15 degrees above average. Winds will be strong and gusts as high as 30 mph.
Expect a shower or thunderstorms in areas near and north of I-80 this evening, mainly around and after sunset.
A stray shower can't be ruled out in the Pittsburgh area by Thursday morning.
More scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around Thursday through the day. The afternoon storms will pose a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms.
Friday will also bring a t-storm threat as a cold front moves in. Rainfall amounts of up to 0.75 inches are possible; locally heavier in thunderstorms through Friday.
The weekend looks nice as of now, with highs in the 70s.
