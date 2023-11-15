Temps jump from 30s to 60s Wednesday; mix of clouds and sun

PITTSBURGH — It will feel like two different seasons today as temperatures will jump from the lower 30s to the lower 60s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

There is an elevated fire risk today with dry ground, plenty of fuel from fallen leaves and low relative humidity. Please avoid any burning if possible.

Showers arrive on Friday with a cold front. There will be periods of rain Friday afternoon and Friday night.

It will be cooler heading into the weekend, but the bulk of the area looks to be dry Saturday and Sunday.

