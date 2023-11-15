Weather

Temps jump from 30s to 60s Wednesday; mix of clouds and sun

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — It will feel like two different seasons today as temperatures will jump from the lower 30s to the lower 60s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

There is an elevated fire risk today with dry ground, plenty of fuel from fallen leaves and low relative humidity. Please avoid any burning if possible.

Showers arrive on Friday with a cold front. There will be periods of rain Friday afternoon and Friday night.

It will be cooler heading into the weekend, but the bulk of the area looks to be dry Saturday and Sunday.

Make sure to check in with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast on Channel 11 News.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Body pulled from Allegheny River identified as missing Springdale man
  • Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson’s death
  • BIG WINNER: $2.26M jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold at local grocery store
  • VIDEO: After 40 years, popular Mt. Lebanon restaurant to close its doors
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read