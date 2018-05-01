  • Temps jumping into 70s, 80s before threat of storms

    PITTSBURGH - High temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average, topping out in the upper 70s and near 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

    It will be dry for Tuesday night’s Pens big screen. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

    Strong southwest winds the next few days will help drive up the temperatures and increase the moisture across the area. There’s a chance for a few strong thunderstorms or isolated severe thunderstorms mainly near and north of Interstate 80 Wednesday evening.

    There will be a risk for thunderstorms, some strong to isolated severe Thursday across western Pennsylvania.

