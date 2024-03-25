Temps to push into the 60s Monday; windy later with gusts reaching 50 mph in some areas

PITTSBURGH — Dress in layers today as temperatures will bounce quickly with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will push in the upper 50s and low 60s.

An easterly wind will keep areas west of the ridges gusty Monday into Tuesday with wind gusts to reach up to 40-50 mph in the Uniontown and Connellsville area along Rt.119 in Fayette County, including the Latrobe and Ligonier area along ridges in Westmoreland County.

A couple of rounds of rain will be possible Tuesday. A few showers are possible Wednesday morning before this system clears, winds from the southwest will push temperatures to the low 60s. Sunny but cooler Thursday, temperatures will only make it to the low to mid 50s with more sunshine for Friday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast and a look at the potential high winds along the ridges tonight.

