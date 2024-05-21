Temps to reach near record highs Tuesday ahead of wet weather

PITTSBURGH — Be ready to find ways to stay cool this afternoon as temperatures will soar into the upper 80s across parts of the area today. The record high is 92 set in 1911.

Wednesday will be very warm and muggy with scattered showers and storms developing during the second half of the day. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible with the main focus on damaging wind gusts over 60 mph.

It will stay unsettled the second half of the week and into the weekend with on-and-off showers and storms through the holiday weekend. While there will be many dry hours through Memorial Day, some locations will see more than an inch of rain Friday through Monday.

