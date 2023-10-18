Temps remain cool with highs in the upper 50s

PITTSBURGH — Make sure to grab your jacket before you head out the door, it will be another chilly start this morning. Clouds linger through the morning with breaks for some sun later in the afternoon. Cool highs will be in the upper 50s near 60 degrees.

Thursday will be slightly warmer ahead of the next front, highs will hit the mid-60s in the afternoon. Showers will develop in the evening for some but expect wet weather for the entire viewing area Friday. Showers will impact plans Friday with temperatures only reaching the upper 50s.

The weekend will be much cooler with highs in the low to mid-50s. Scattered showers will impact Saturday plans with a few lingering showers for Sunday.

