Temps remain steady as rain falls throughout region Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Steady rain will continue for many of us this morning as a slow-moving area of low pressure remains to our west. The steadiest rain will fall through about mid-day but light showers and drizzle will last through much of the afternoon. Much like yesterday, temperatures won’t budge a whole lot today with our highs only about 4-5 degrees above the current readings.

Thursday should be a mainly dry day, but a few more rain or even snow showers could develop Friday on the back side of the same system. Temperatures will trend downward with highs by then in the 40s and lows back into the 30s.

New Years weekend still looks dry and seasonable with highs around 40 and temperatures New Years Eve in the 30s. Still no big snow in sight for our winter lovers.

