Temps to warm into the low to mid-80s Friday afternoon with low humidity

PITTSBURGH — What a beautiful end to the week! Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s this afternoon, but humidity levels will remain quite tolerable. Most neighborhoods will dip into the low 60s again tonight.

Saturday will trend warmer and a bit more humid as a cold front approaches. There may be enough juice to get a shower or two going during the afternoon, mainly east of Pittsburgh toward the higher elevations.

A couple of showers can’t be ruled out on Sunday either, but dry air aloft will prevent any widespread storms from forming. Cooler and drier air will blast in by late Sunday night, dropping highs into the 70s next week and overnight lows that may dip into the 40s by mid-week.

Get ready for the coolest air we have felt in almost three months.

