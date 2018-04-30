Temperatures will climb to the mid 60's Monday with plenty of sunshine.
Winds will become breezy, with gusts occasionally to 20 and 25 mph.
Related Headlines
Monday night will be clear with temperatures in the mid-40s and lighter winds.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
High temperatures will push near 80º later in the week.
There will be plenty of spring sunshine Tuesday, so you'll need sunscreen if you're spending time outdoors.
Winds from the south will usher in more humid conditions Wednesday and Thursday, setting the stage for possible thunderstorms.
Severe Weather Team 11 will be watching the next system closely, the same system forecast to bring severe storms to the Midwest.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}