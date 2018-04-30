  • Temps will climb over next few days, approaching 80 degrees

    Updated:

    Temperatures will climb to the mid 60's Monday with plenty of sunshine.

    Winds will become breezy, with gusts occasionally to 20 and 25 mph.

    Monday night will be clear with temperatures in the mid-40s and lighter winds.

    High temperatures will push near 80º later in the week.

    There will be plenty of spring sunshine Tuesday, so you'll need sunscreen if you're spending time outdoors.

    Winds from the south will usher in more humid conditions Wednesday and Thursday, setting the stage for possible thunderstorms.

    Severe Weather Team 11 will be watching the next system closely, the same system forecast to bring severe storms to the Midwest.

