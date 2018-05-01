PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will once again jump more than 30 degrees Tuesday from morning readings in the 40s. Mid-to upper 70s will be common in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
The warm, southerly flow of air will eventually tap into moisture and bring showers and thunderstorms later in the week.
Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday and Friday. Any of the storms could bring lightning strikes and brief periods of heavy rain.
