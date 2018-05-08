  • Thermometer will peak near 80 degrees Thursday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Fans and air conditioners will be humming Wednesday, as temperatures climb near 80 degrees. 

    Winds from the south will warm us up, but humidity levels won't start climbing until Thursday, so it will still feel comfortable.

    Wet weather returns Thursday, with showers and storms likely.  

    Some of the storms could be strong, with wind gusts over 25 mph and heavy rain. 

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we will continue to update the chances for severe weather Thursday.

