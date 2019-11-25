PITTSBURGH - It will be a dry, quiet start to the week, but your holiday travel plans could be a different story.
Temperatures this afternoon are running much warmer than Sunday. Look for plenty of sunshine throughout the day.
It will be dry and mild again on Tuesday with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s.
If you're traveling this coming Wednesday, plan on some windy and wet conditions.
Rain will develop overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Rain will be steady through the morning with scattered showers expected through the afternoon. Wind-whipping rain is expected as gusts could be up to 50 mph.
Use caution if you're traveling, especially on north to south roads as the winds will be coming from the south and southwest which could result in a crosswind. Small tree limbs may come down in wet soils.
Thanksgiving Day will bring the chance for a stray sprinkle or flurry in the morning, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and chilly.
