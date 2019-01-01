PITTSBURGH - A windy start to 2019.
Strong wind gusts overnight knocked out power to thousands of people across our area. Nearly 10,000 people were without power at the height of the outages. When the wind advisory expired at 7 a.m., that number was down by roughly half.
Meteorologist Danielle Dozier said the strongest wind gust overnight was 48 mph.
Highest wind gust in #Pittsburgh has been 48 mph in between hourly observations -- 3:53 am. #PAwx— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) January 1, 2019
Strong winds will continue to die down through the day Tuesday. Expect breezy conditions during the afternoon but nowhere near as windy as early this morning. Winds will drop to about 5 to 10 mph after sunset.
Sustained wind forecast -- Winds die down later this morning but still expect winds 10-20 mph w/gusts up around 20-30 mph through the afternoon. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/Txtq73UbNj— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) January 1, 2019
A light shower can't be ruled out through mid-to-late morning, otherwise it will be cloudy. A stray shower or snowflake is possible later Tuesday evening. Lows Tuesday night will be in the upper 20s with light winds.
Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-30s with light winds.
