    PITTSBURGH - A windy start to 2019.

    Strong wind gusts overnight knocked out power to thousands of people across our area. Nearly 10,000 people were without power at the height of the outages. When the wind advisory expired at 7 a.m., that number was down by roughly half.

    Meteorologist Danielle Dozier said the strongest wind gust overnight was 48 mph.

    Strong winds will continue to die down through the day Tuesday. Expect breezy conditions during the afternoon but nowhere near as windy as early this morning. Winds will drop to about 5 to 10 mph after sunset. 

    A light shower can't be ruled out through mid-to-late morning, otherwise it will be cloudy. A stray shower or snowflake is possible later Tuesday evening. Lows Tuesday night will be in the upper 20s with light winds. 

    Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-30s with light winds.

