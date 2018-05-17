  • Threat of flooding continues; flood watch for much of area

    Updated:

    The threat for flooding continues for parts of the area through Friday.

    DOWNLOAD: SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Related Headlines

    A flood watch will be in effect for Westmoreland, Fayette and Greene counties in Pennsylvania, and parts of West Virginia and Maryland through Friday evening.

    SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS

    Recent heavy rains have pushed many small streams and creeks near their banks and additional heavy rain could trigger more flash flooding.

    Showers will be spotty Thursday and Thursday night. A few isolated pockets of slow-moving, heavy rain could cause high water issues in some areas.

    Rain showers will become more widespread late Friday and Friday night.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Threat of flooding continues; flood watch for much of area

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lower speeds, extra bike lanes possibly coming to improve cycling safety

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Thursday's morning commute

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cleanup underway a day after powerful storms pound Northeast

  • Headline Goes Here

    Restaurant owner arrested, accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman