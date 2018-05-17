The threat for flooding continues for parts of the area through Friday.
A flood watch will be in effect for Westmoreland, Fayette and Greene counties in Pennsylvania, and parts of West Virginia and Maryland through Friday evening.
Recent heavy rains have pushed many small streams and creeks near their banks and additional heavy rain could trigger more flash flooding.
Showers will be spotty Thursday and Thursday night. A few isolated pockets of slow-moving, heavy rain could cause high water issues in some areas.
Rain showers will become more widespread late Friday and Friday night.
