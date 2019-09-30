PITTSBURGH - The clouds stick around tonight, we stay muggy and showers develop late.
Temperatures rise to the 80s again to kick off the work week with showers and some isolated thunder possible during the first half of the day Monday.
Showers move out just in time for kick off Monday Night.
The heat kicks off October Tuesday with potential record setting highs in the upper 80s. Cooler air is set to arrive late work week.
