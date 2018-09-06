  • Thunderstorm, flood warnings issued as storms move through area

    By: Danielle Dozier

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - 3:58 P.M. UPDATE: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Washington County until 6:45 p.m.

    3:34 P.M. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Washington County until 4:15 p.m.

    Showers and storms are moving through the area Thursday as a cold front pushes south.

    The strongest storms will produce localized flooding potential and gusty winds. Lightning is always a threat in storms.

    Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the storms and will have the latest timing on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
     

    Temperatures will not be as hot, only reaching into the 80s.

    There will be a mostly cloudy sky Thursday night, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Fog will develop. 

    Friday will bring highs near 80 degrees, with a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms near and south of Pittsburgh. 

    The best chance of rain Saturday will be south of Pittsburgh.

    Temperatures on Sunday will struggle to make it out of the 60s, with breezy and wet conditions.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

