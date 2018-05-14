Scattered thunderstorms will once again develop during the day Monday.
The most likely period of time during which storms will fire up is between noon and 4 p.m.
Some of the storms will bring damaging winds in excess of 50 mph and hail.
The best chances for severe weather are from Pittsburgh and Greensburg on south.
