    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Scattered thunderstorms will once again develop during the day Monday.

    The most likely period of time during which storms will fire up is between noon and 4 p.m.

    Some of the storms will bring damaging winds in excess of 50 mph and hail.

    The best chances for severe weather are from Pittsburgh and Greensburg on south.

