PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 3:47 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Greene County and Washington County until 4:15 p.m.
UPDATE 3:22 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Westmoreland County until 4 p.m. Friday. This includes Youngstown, PA, Donegal and Jones Mills.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for much of the same area until 6:15 p.m. and also includes parts of Fayette County.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Preston County, West Virginia and Garrett County, Maryland until 4:45 p.m.
Storms will be spotty, but the strongest will be capable of heavy rainfall, creating ponding on area roads and gusty winds.
The bulk of the weekend will be dry, with only a stray shower or storm Saturday, mainly south and east of Pittsburgh.
It will be warm right through the weekend, with high temperatures in the 80s.
