UPDATE: 2:34 p.m. - A severe weather alert was issued for Allegheny County due to a strong thunderstorm that's moving in.
2:30 pm: Strong t-storm moving toward Allegheny Co. capable of torrential rain and 50 mph gusts. Times of arrival: #PAwx pic.twitter.com/dCBE9emCey— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 16, 2018
Meteorologist Danielle Dozier is in Severe Weather Center 11 tracking the storm. She and Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper will be pinpointing who will see storms through the evening - on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Hang on to your umbrella as we'll be tracking showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some of the storms may produce locally heavy downpours of 0.5 to 1 inch of rain.
Temperatures will generally be in the 70s with an overcast sky.
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will be moving through with temperatures near 70 degrees.
You'll want your raincoat again Friday morning as rain will be around and we'll continue with the chance of wet weather through Friday afternoon.
A cold front will be moving through Saturday and should prompt some showers and storms, especially near and south of Pittsburgh.
Sunday is still looking mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.
