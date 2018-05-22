Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day Tuesday with the greater risk of any severe weather occurring between the hours of about 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Storms will be moving in ahead and along a cold front from northwest to southeast during these hours and may bring severe storms capable of damaging winds.
Small hail and locally heavy rainfall will also be threats.
Overnight, lingering showers are expected with patchy fog and temperatures down in the upper 50s.
