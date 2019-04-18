PITTSBURGH - You can lose the jacket the next couple days as many locations will see their first 80-degree day of the year Thursday.
Strong southwest winds will bring plenty of warm air to the region Thursday. Winds will gust up to 30 mph at times, with partly sunny skies.
Showers started moving in Thursday afternoon and will continue on and off through Friday. A few thunderstorms are possible during the day Friday.
While no severe weather is expected at this time, any thunderstorm can bring brief heavy rain and gusty winds.
Temperatures will drop off this weekend, with showers Saturday. Most of Easter Sunday will be dry.
