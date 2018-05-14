Areas of thick fog will slow your morning drive to work and school.
Watch for quickly changing visibility. Remember to use low beams in areas of fog.
Related Headlines
Scattered thunderstorms will once again develop during the day. The most likely period of time to see storms is between noon and 4 p.m.
Some of the storms will bring damaging winds in excess of 50 mph and hail.
The best chance for severe weather is from Pittsburgh and Greensburg on south today.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Man stabbed wife with pruning shears in Walmart parking lot
- Victim identified in fatal crash on 10th Street Bypass; mother, 3 kids in stable condition
- North Carolina lottery winner walks away from fiery helicopter crash
- VIDEO: Lightning strikes church in East Huntingdon Twp.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}