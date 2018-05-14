  • Thunderstorms to fire up again Monday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Areas of thick fog will slow your morning drive to work and school.

    Watch for quickly changing visibility. Remember to use low beams in areas of fog.

    Scattered thunderstorms will once again develop during the day. The most likely period of time to see storms is between noon and 4 p.m.

    Some of the storms will bring damaging winds in excess of 50 mph and hail.

    The best chance for severe weather is from Pittsburgh and Greensburg on south today.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
         		 Kevin Benson
     
     

     
     

