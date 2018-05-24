There will be abundant sunshine Thursday with temperatures in the low 80s.
Thursday night will be clear and temperatures will be in the upper 50s for lows.
Friday will bring mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-80s. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Saturday through Memorial Day, expect temperatures in the mid-60s in the mornings and mid-80s in the afternoons. It will be more humid, with scattered showers and thunderstorms at times.
