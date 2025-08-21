Thursday morning clouds gives way to some sunshine this afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s a cloudy but mainly dry start to the day. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most neighborhoods will again be rain-free today. Morning clouds should give way to at least partial sunshine this afternoon as temperatures slowly nudge closer to 80 degrees.

Tonight will be a cooler night thanks to a slight drop in humidity. Most areas will dip into the low 60s with more sunshine on Friday thanks to high pressure building overhead.

It will trend warmer and more humid this weekend as highs climb toward the mid-80s. A strong cold front will slice through area Sunday, bringing the chance for showers followed by a taste of fall early next week.

Highs may struggle to get out of the 60s by next Tuesday with overnight lows potentially dipping into the upper 40s by Wednesday/Thursday!

