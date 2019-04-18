  • Thursday will be warmest day since October

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The warmest day of the week will be Thursday, ahead of the next system for Friday that will bring rain and a chance for thunder to close out the work week.

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.

    Related Headlines

    Cool and wet conditions will start the weekend, with a chance to see temperatures rebound later Sunday into Monday.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories