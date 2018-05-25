  • Slight chance of rain, thunderstorms Friday afternoon

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Summer heat and humidity moving in as we head into the weekend, along with scattered showers and storms.

    Related Headlines

    Sun glare could slow your ride to work Friday, then warmer and more humid air will fuel the risk for a few showers and an isolated storm.

    Right now, widespread severe weather is not in the forecast-but any storm could produce brief heavy downpours and gusty winds.

    Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on through Memorial Day, but no day will be a washout. There will still be plenty of dry time outdoors, but-you'll want to have a plan "B" for indoor activities-especially during the afternoon and early evening.

    Timing in the wet weather is complicated, so check back often as our team of meteorologists helps you plan for Memorial Day weekend. 

