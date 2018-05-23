  • Thursday will bring sunshine with highs in 80s

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Expect decreasing clouds with temperatures going up into the mid-70s with sunshine returning. Winds will be out of the north at 5 to 10 mph. 

    DOWNLOAD: SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Related Headlines

    Tonight will be cool but average with temperatures down in the low 50s with calm winds. 

    Thursday will bring sunshine and warmth with highs in the low 80s.

    Sunshine will return Friday but the threat of storms returns Saturday and into the holiday weekend. 

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Thursday will bring sunshine with highs in 80s

  • Headline Goes Here

    Retired Pittsburgh firefighter on trial for fatal hit-and-run accident

  • Headline Goes Here

    Turkey chicks rescued from Pittsburgh sewer

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man impersonates nurse, responds to emergencies at Pittsburgh hospital

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pizza delivery driver stabs young man during armed robbery attempt