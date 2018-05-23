Expect decreasing clouds with temperatures going up into the mid-70s with sunshine returning. Winds will be out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight will be cool but average with temperatures down in the low 50s with calm winds.
Thursday will bring sunshine and warmth with highs in the low 80s.
Sunshine will return Friday but the threat of storms returns Saturday and into the holiday weekend.
