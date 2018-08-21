PITTSBURGH - Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the Pittsburgh area Tuesday and pose a risk of damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall. Some storms may also produce hail and/or a tornado.
Have multiple ways to get warnings today in case a severe storm develops. You'll want to keep an eye to the sky through the evening hours as storms continue into sunset.
We'll have temperatures up to near 80 degrees with breezy winds.
Severe weather watches and warnings could be issued later today.— Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) August 21, 2018
Know the difference between a watch and a warning. Get all alerts straight to your phone --> https://t.co/SNtbZ2FQ77 pic.twitter.com/2oIBg15YMi
The strongest storms will be capable of producing wind gusts of more than 50 mph, torrential downpours leading to localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes.
While tornadoes would be the exception rather than the rule, the dynamics are in place for any storms that develop to rotate.
