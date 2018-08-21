  • Tornado, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for our area

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the Pittsburgh area Tuesday and pose a risk of damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall. Some storms may also produce hail and/or a tornado.

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Related Headlines

    Have multiple ways to get warnings today in case a severe storm develops. You'll want to keep an eye to the sky through the evening hours as storms continue into sunset.

    HOUR BY HOUR: Severe weather moving through the area

    We'll have temperatures up to near 80 degrees with breezy winds. 

    The strongest storms will be capable of producing wind gusts of more than 50 mph, torrential downpours leading to localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes.

    While tornadoes would be the exception rather than the rule, the dynamics are in place for any storms that develop to rotate.

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 throughout the day and always get the latest alerts and warnings with the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories