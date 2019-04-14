PITTSBURGH - A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire veiwing area until 3 a.m. Monday
TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 3 AM FOR THE ENTIRE REGION. BE ALERT TO CHANGING CONDITIONS.
Severe storms are moving through Beaver and Lawrence Counties. #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/uHW7SXEi6Q— Kevin Benson (@WPXIBenson) April 14, 2019
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Mercer and Washington and Venango counties until 7:45 p.m.
A strong system will bring showers back into the area early, with thunderstorms by the afternoon.
Some of the storms could bring heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging winds, so you'll want to check back often through the weekend for the latest updates, especially if you're planning to do things outdoors.
BE ALERT TO CHANGING WEATHER CONDITIONS!— Kevin Benson (@WPXIBenson) April 14, 2019
A line of strong storms is moving quickly across Ohio, some of these storms are severe at this time, the main concerns are damaging wind & flooding downpours. Check in with Channel 11 News on Air & On Line. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/KdOxXXwIw2
A Tornado Watch is in effect through 9:00 pm for EASTERN OHIO. This Watch MAY be expanded. Strong Storms are moving rapidly toward Western PA. Be Alert to Changing Conditions #wpxi pic.twitter.com/9EkmtfnKo1— Kevin Benson (@WPXIBenson) April 14, 2019
Our team of meteorologists will be tracking the system, and we'll bring you the latest timing on when the system will have the biggest impact on your weekend plans.
