  • TORNADO WATCH issued for entire area; Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire veiwing area until 3 a.m. Monday

    A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Mercer and Washington and Venango counties until 7:45 p.m.

    A strong system will bring showers back into the area early, with thunderstorms by the afternoon.

    INTERACTIVE RADAR

    Some of the storms could bring heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging winds, so you'll want to check back often through the weekend for the latest updates, especially if you're planning to do things outdoors.

    Our team of meteorologists will be tracking the system, and we'll bring you the latest timing on when the system will have the biggest impact on your weekend plans. 

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories