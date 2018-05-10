  • Torrential downpours possible as storms fire up across area

    Thunderstorms early Thursday morning will bring 40 mph wind gusts and torrential downpours.

    STORM TRACKER: Timing of showers, storms Thursday

    There will be a few rounds of showers and storms through the morning commute.

    The strongest storms will produce numerous lightning strikes, gusty winds and some small hail. Ponding and hydroplaning will be likely on area roads, slowing down morning drive times.

    Rain will taper off for a few hours by mid-morning.

    Another round of showers and isolated strong thunderstorms will be possible during the midday and early afternoon hours. Most of the showers will clear the area in time for the evening commute, with only isolated showers and a stray storm remaining.

    Our team of meteorologists is watching this system closely, and will update you when severe weather develops. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest warnings, watches and alerts. 

