Tropical Storm Erin expected to impact Pittsburgh area weather

PITTSBURGH — There’s a lot of heat still to come in the next five days, but a pattern change may be on the horizon.

Tropical Storm Erin will move westward over the coming days, eventually strengthening into a major hurricane by this weekend. The latest model forecasts do not favor an eastern US landfall, although things may still shift a bit in the days ahead.

Regardless of the exact track, the storm passing to our east may influence our weather. As it moves north, it will become phased with an upper-level trough (dip in the jet stream) over eastern Canada. The combination of the two will send cooler and drier air our way by the second half of next week.

That is good news for those school districts that are headed back next Thursday or Friday. Not only do highs look to turn more seasonable, but overnight lows will come down too, thanks to lower humidity. Most importantly, it does not appear excessive heat will be an issue for classrooms through the end of this month!

Of course, that’s not to say we won’t have additional hot days. The average last 90-degree day in Pittsburgh is August 25, but we’ve seen 90 degrees as late as September 30th in our modern history (1953). So, while fall lovers may have a reprieve to look forward to, don’t count summer out just yet!

