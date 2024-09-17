Tropical system could bring light showers Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Clouds will thicken up a bit today as a tropical system will bring a few light showers to the area late today, especially south of I-70.

Clouds with an occasional light rain shower will stick around into Thursday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the chance for rain later this week. Make sure to download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for weather updates and alerts when you are on the go.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group