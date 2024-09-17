Weather

Tropical system could bring light showers Tuesday

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — Clouds will thicken up a bit today as a tropical system will bring a few light showers to the area late today, especially south of I-70.

Clouds with an occasional light rain shower will stick around into Thursday.

