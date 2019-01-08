PITTSBURGH - A strong cold front will bring an abrupt change to our weather, going from thunderstorms to snow showers in about five hours later Tuesday.
Related Headlines
Rain showers will break out ahead of the front Tuesday, with temperatures more than 20 degrees above normal in the upper 50s. Winds will gust to 30 mph at times during the afternoon.
Thunderstorms will break out just ahead of the front late Tuesday afternoon and early in the evening, bringing brief heavy rain and gusty winds.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Temperatures will quickly drop behind the front, changing rain showers to snow showers by midnight.
Scattered snow showers could create some icy areas by the Wednesday morning commute.
Wind chills will be in the teens much of the day Wednesday, with temperatures slowly falling into the 20s.
Our team of meteorologists will be closely watching this system for any changes -- stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for hour-by-hour updates on air, on WPXI.com and with the free Severe Weather Team 11 app.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}