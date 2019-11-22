  • Turning colder through day with wind chills in 20s by Friday evening

    PITTSBURGH - Have a heavier coat for later Friday. It will be blustery and turning colder through the day, with temperatures falling to near 40 degrees by late afternoon.

    A few showers will dampen Friday’s morning commute, but the afternoon will be dry except for a stray sprinkle or flurry.

    Wind chills will dip into the mid to upper 20s Friday evening. Make sure you have the winter coats and hats for Light Up Night in downtown Pittsburgh.

    You'll have several hours of dry weather early Saturday to wrap up outdoor projects or put up Christmas lights, but rain returns by sunset and colder air will turn the rain showers to snow showers in parts of the area late Saturday night before ending Sunday morning. No accumulation is expected.

