PITTSBURGH - Temperatures won't get any warmer than the upper 20s across much of the area Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds.
A light wind will put a little added wind chill into the air, with morning wind chills in the low to mid-teens.
The average high temperature for today is 48 degrees.
It will be a bit warmer Friday after morning lows in the teens. Sunshine will warm much of the area up into the lower 40s.
Rain returns Saturday for much of the day, but the weekend will be warmer. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper-40s.
High temperatures will be in the lower 50s Sunday.
