Unseasonably warm weather to kick off October

PITTSBURGH — Unseasonably warm weather will last much of the week to kick off October.

There will be plenty of sunshine into the middle of the week with highs will be in the low 80s Monday through Wednesday. That is more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

The next front will bring increasing clouds Thursday with showers returning to close out the week. The 80s will be replaced by the coldest air so far this fall season with highs Saturday and Sunday mainly in the 50s.

