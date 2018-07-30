After a very pleasant weekend, clouds will increase overnight Sunday, along with higher humidity.
Scattered showers will develop toward dawn.
The weather pattern will be rather unsettled through the week with showers and thunderstorms at times.
Strong downpours are also possible, however there will be rain-free periods along the way.
High temperatures will be near the average high of 82 degrees and the lows will be a bit above the average low of 63.
