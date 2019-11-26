PITTSBURGH - Clouds will build into the afternoon with temperatures surging into the upper-50s.
It will be cloudy overnight with temperatures in the mid-40s.
Rain will move in by early Wednesday morning and will be steady through the morning. A rumble of thunder is also possible.
Scattered showers look to continue through lunch before clearing by out mid-afternoon. Temperatures will reach near 60 degrees but fall throughout the day as a cold front moves in.
A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday and last through 7 a.m. Thursday. Wind gusts up to 50 miles-per-hour are possible through the day Wednesday.
JUST IN: A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday for our area. Gusts up to 50 mph are expected. #PAwx #Pittsburgh #wpxi pic.twitter.com/1OBJwRTNP8— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) November 26, 2019
Secure loose items outdoors and watch for a cross wind if you're driving on a north/south road through the day on Wednesday.
