    PITTSBURGH - Clouds will build into the afternoon with temperatures surging into the upper-50s. 

    It will be cloudy overnight with temperatures in the mid-40s. 

    Rain will move in by early Wednesday morning and will be steady through the morning. A rumble of thunder is also possible. 

    Scattered showers look to continue through lunch before clearing by out mid-afternoon. Temperatures will reach near 60 degrees but fall throughout the day as a cold front moves in. 

    A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday and last through 7 a.m. Thursday. Wind gusts up to 50 miles-per-hour are possible through the day Wednesday. 

    Secure loose items outdoors and watch for a cross wind if you're driving on a north/south road through the day on Wednesday.

