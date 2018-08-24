PITTSBURGH - It will be a warmer afternoon Friday, but it won’t be humid.
High temperatures will approach 80 degrees Friday.
Humidity will slowly creep up over the weekend, with a shower or storm in spots.
Most of the weekend will be dry. The best chance of a shower or storm will be late Saturday night and Sunday.
