  • Warm, but not humid Friday; weekend shower, storm possible

    PITTSBURGH - It will be a warmer afternoon Friday, but it won’t be humid.

    High temperatures will approach 80 degrees Friday.

    Humidity will slowly creep up over the weekend, with a shower or storm in spots.

    Most of the weekend will be dry. The best chance of a shower or storm will be late Saturday night and Sunday.

