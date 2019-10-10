  • Warm days, cool nights sticking around a bit longer

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Sunny, mild days and clear, cool nights will continue for a few more days.

    Temperatures will start Thursday in the 40s but will quickly jump to near 70 degrees in the afternoon, with plenty of sunshine.

    Related Headlines

    It will be another mild day Friday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures pushing into the lower 70s.

    A cold front will arrive Saturday, keeping us under clouds and showers throughout a good part of the day. Temperatures will struggle to get back into the 60s, and wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will make it feel even cooler.

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories