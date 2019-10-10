PITTSBURGH - Sunny, mild days and clear, cool nights will continue for a few more days.
Temperatures will start Thursday in the 40s but will quickly jump to near 70 degrees in the afternoon, with plenty of sunshine.
It will be another mild day Friday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures pushing into the lower 70s.
A cold front will arrive Saturday, keeping us under clouds and showers throughout a good part of the day. Temperatures will struggle to get back into the 60s, and wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will make it feel even cooler.
