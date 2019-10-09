PITTSBURGH - Cool nights and warm days stick around through Friday, but wind, rain and cooler temperatures will greet you as you head out this weekend.
A powerful system will move our way early Saturday, keeping us under clouds and showers throughout a good part of the day.
Related Headlines
Temperatures will struggle to get back into the 60s, and wind gusts of 20 mph to 30 mph will make it feel even cooler.
Our team of meteorologists is watching this system closely. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on when it will arrive and how long it will stick around.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}