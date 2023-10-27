Temperatures in upper 70s Friday, rain returns this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Steady rain will fall at times this weekend, so enjoy some time outdoors before it moves in.

Temperatures will soar again Friday with some areas climbing into the upper 70s, just a few degrees from the record high.

Saturday will be mainly dry and mild again, but late-day showers will eventually grow more widespread with a soaking rain expected by Sunday morning.

Leaves may clog drains so watch for ponding on roads as you head out.

A brief break in the rain Sunday afternoon will give way to another round of showers late Sunday night and Monday.

