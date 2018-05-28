Pop-up showers and storms are possible through Memorial Day. Most hours of the day on Monday will be dry.
Summer-like heat and high humidity could fuel a shower in a spot or two through Memorial Day.
The risk for storms is quite low, but any storm that develops could bring brief heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds.
Timing in the chance of wet weather this weekend is tricky, so check with our team of meteorologists often on Channel 11 News, and download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest watches and warnings. Have a safe weekend!
