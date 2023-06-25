Weather

Warm, muggy Sunday will lead to scattered storms

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — We’re going to start to see a few active days of showers and thunderstorms.

It will be a very warm and muggy day Sunday with highs pushing into the mid 80s. The humidity will make it feel closer to 90 degrees in a few locations. Most of the day will be dry with only a stray shower or storm later in the day.

Scattered storms will move in Sunday night with the potential for some stronger storms close to midnight and into very early Monday morning.

Some of the storms will bring downpours, lightning, gusty winds, and hail. Make sure to check the forecast and stay weather aware this week.

