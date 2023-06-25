Warm, muggy Sunday will lead to scattered storms

PITTSBURGH — We’re going to start to see a few active days of showers and thunderstorms.

It will be a very warm and muggy day Sunday with highs pushing into the mid 80s. The humidity will make it feel closer to 90 degrees in a few locations. Most of the day will be dry with only a stray shower or storm later in the day.

TRACK THE RAIN HERE USING OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Scattered storms will move in Sunday night with the potential for some stronger storms close to midnight and into very early Monday morning.

Some of the storms will bring downpours, lightning, gusty winds, and hail. Make sure to check the forecast and stay weather aware this week.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest forecast on Channel 11 News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group