Warm and muggy today heading into a wet and windy night

PITTSBURGH — It will be warm and a bit muggy today, but most of the day will be dry. That changes tonight.

A cluster of showers and storms will roll in very late tonight. The storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail. Rainfall could be heavy as the storms pass as well.

After a break for much of the day Friday, another round of showers and storms will be possible heading into Friday evening. Rain showers will shut off Saturday morning leaving the bulk of the weekend dry.

Make sure to check the forecast often through the week on Channel 11 News.

